Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.42. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.40 million.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.75. 276,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.06. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

