Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MIE stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

