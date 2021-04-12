Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of MIE stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.44.
Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile
