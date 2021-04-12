Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.17 per share for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million.

Shares of CCA opened at C$118.48 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.44.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

