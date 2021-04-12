Cogeco Communications (CCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.17 per share for the quarter.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million.
Shares of CCA opened at C$118.48 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.