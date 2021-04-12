CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $57,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.35.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

