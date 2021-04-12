CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

