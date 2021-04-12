Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,679,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 395,911 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $12,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $987.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.03.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

