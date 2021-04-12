Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 622 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.15. 33,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

