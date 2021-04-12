Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,632 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Clarus Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,609,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

