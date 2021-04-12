Clarus Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.89. 73,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,697. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The company has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.59.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.