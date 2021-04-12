Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $19.09 on Monday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wayne Hutchens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

