Citigroup Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

