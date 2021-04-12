Citigroup Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 302.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FENC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.