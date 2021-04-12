Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,587 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 224.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Casper Sleep by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Casper Sleep by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

In related news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,276.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock worth $1,486,957 over the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:CSPR opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $313.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. Casper Sleep Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.