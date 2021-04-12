Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 480 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IPO stock opened at $64.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $77.05.

