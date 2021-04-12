Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,307 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resonant were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Resonant by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Resonant by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

RESN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Resonant Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $235.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Resonant Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

