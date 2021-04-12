Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $179.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.31. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $113.64 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

