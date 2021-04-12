Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $390.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.39.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.97. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,186,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

