Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) to Neutral

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAP. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

NYSE:BAP opened at $150.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.07. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

