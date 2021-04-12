CIBC Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$34.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Air Canada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.11.

TSE:AC opened at C$26.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.63. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.80 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.12.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,951.50. Insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 over the last 90 days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

