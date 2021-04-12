CIBC Increases Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target to C$28.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APHA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.01.

Shares of APHA traded down C$2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. Aphria has a 1-year low of C$3.93 and a 1-year high of C$40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.89.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

