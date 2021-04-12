CIBC Boosts The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$38.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective raised by CIBC to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NWC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The North West from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on The North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$36.17 on Thursday. The North West has a twelve month low of C$22.40 and a twelve month high of C$37.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The North West’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

