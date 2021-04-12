Chronologic (DAY) Trading 91.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $562,445.33 and approximately $3,223.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 91.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.08 or 0.00675002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00087710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00042831 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

