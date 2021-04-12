Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.98

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

