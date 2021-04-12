Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,800.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,533.98.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $728.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,436.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,374.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

