China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CNPPF stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62. China Overseas Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
