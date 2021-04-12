CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

