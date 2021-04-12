CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,681. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

