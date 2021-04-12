CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 161 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $81,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $924,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,495. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

