CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 3,142 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 899,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 30,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,853,941. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.