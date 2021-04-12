Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE CHW opened at C$10.63 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$3.33 and a 52 week high of C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 36.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.16. The firm has a market cap of C$172.79 million and a PE ratio of -22.15.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.50 million. Research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.9046048 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.38%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing Â- Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms in the lower 48 states of the United States.

