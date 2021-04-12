Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $27,789,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $465.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $456.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.78. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.86 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

