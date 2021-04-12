Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,929 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

