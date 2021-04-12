Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $12,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 129,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Buckle news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,643.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,399. 41.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 56.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

