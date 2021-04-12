Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $70.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

