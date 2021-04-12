Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,149 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $46.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.