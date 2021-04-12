CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.63

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 1193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.20.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
