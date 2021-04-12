CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $85.63

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.48, with a volume of 1193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,354,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

