Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $40.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $357.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.89.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INS. Sidoti began coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

