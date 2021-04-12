Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

CERN opened at $72.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

