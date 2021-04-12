Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $274,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after buying an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $327,040.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,951,325 shares of company stock valued at $188,960,065. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,959.01 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

