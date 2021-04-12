Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 3,500 Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

PSR opened at $95.36 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $96.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

