Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 19,703 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,719,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,367,000 after buying an additional 2,539,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after buying an additional 5,592,095 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 320,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 104,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $18.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.