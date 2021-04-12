Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRNT. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 1,094,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,486. The company has a market cap of $302.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

