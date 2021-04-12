CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CEMEX by 218.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,066,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,586,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CEMEX by 155.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,405,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 1,465,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

Shares of CX opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

