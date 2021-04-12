Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after acquiring an additional 665,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average is $187.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

