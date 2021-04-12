Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 95 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $156.62 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

