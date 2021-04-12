Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 40.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $70.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

