Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,613.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,255,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $163.38 on Monday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $177.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a 200-day moving average of $147.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.