Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 1,522.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Curi Capital purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,922,000 after buying an additional 287,318 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.28.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

