Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $174,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.03. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $122.75 and a one year high of $258.59.

