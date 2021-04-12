Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 532 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.